Lower exchange activity may be aligning with the market trying to find a new level, apparent from the price action in BTC & ETH. The weeks-old bearish trend seems to be taking a pause in Bitcoin and the associated cryptos, the sideways consolidation in the premier digital currency appears to have eased off the decline in prices, at least for now. Musk’s flamboyant tweeting about Bitcoin continues as the most recent one said that Tesla would consider accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars as long as there is confirmation of 50% clean energy usage by miners.