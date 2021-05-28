When Maryland lacrosse needed an assistant on short notice, Bobby Benson answered the call
After last year’s hiring cycle had run its course, Bobby Benson and his family moved to Atlanta, thinking it might be a few years before he stepped back into men’s college lacrosse coaching. He spent the previous 14 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Johns Hopkins, his alma mater, before the school fired its staff. Benson didn’t immediately land with another program, so his wife’s job in finance drove the family’s next steps. She hadn’t worked in a corporate office in years and now had the opportunity to do so.www.washingtonpost.com