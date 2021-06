Japan accused of ‘massaging’ coronavirus figures forward of Tokyo Olympics. The accuracy of coronavirus figures launched by the Japanese authorities has been referred to as into query after the well being ministry adopted new standards for its calculations at first of June.Beforehand, the overall mattress occupancy fee for individuals with the virus included inpatients in hospitals in addition to individuals quarantining at residence as they waited to be admitted to a hospital for therapy. It additionally included individuals who weren’t in hospital beds particularly put aside for coronavirus sufferers…