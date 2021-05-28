Fisher-Titus awards area schools grants

NORWALK — Nine local schools were awarded a total of over $35,000 in grants from Fisher-Titus during its annual health education grant luncheon Thursday. Fisher-Titus’s health education grants have been supporting health and science initiatives in the classroom since 1996. This year, nine schools received grant money including Edison Local Schools, Monroeville Local Schools, New London Local Schools, Norwalk Catholic Schools, Norwalk City Schools, South Central Local Schools, Wellington Schools, Western Reserve Schools, and Willard City Schools. Schools will use their grant money to achieve goals related to math, science, and health education and make the subjects fun for their students.