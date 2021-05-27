Cancel
Cars

Tesla activates its camera-based driver monitoring system

 22 days ago

Tesla has activated its vehicles’ camera-based driver monitoring system. The presence of the new feature was shared by Tesla owners who recently took delivery of his Model Y. As shared by new Tesla owner Kevin Smith , his vehicle was equipped with the company’s pure vision Autopilot system.Brought to you by: EV Driven.

Kevin Smith
#Driver Monitoring System
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Tesla
