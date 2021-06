There is currently considerable interest in the development of organic solar cells (OSCs) because of the emergence of so-called non-fullerene acceptors, which has pushed the power conversion efficiencies of OSCs close to those of inorganic and hybrid semiconductor solar cells. Chen et al. combined experimental and theoretical study of more than 30 non-fullerene OSC devices to demonstrate the key electronic structure parameters of the donor-acceptor blends, establish the relationships between these parameters and the nonradiative voltage losses, and show that these losses can be reduced without sacrificing the charge-generation efficiencies. This work opens the way for the future rational design of high-efficiency OSC materials.