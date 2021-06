Kia America announced the 2021 Niro EV, which compared to the outgoing 2020 model year has received some technology and convenience enhancements. There are no changes to the specs - battery capacity of 64 kWh and an EPA range of 239 miles (385 km) remain the same. Also, the starting price is the same at $39,090 (MSRP) for the EX trim. The EX Premium trim starts at $44,650.