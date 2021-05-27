Cancel
Energy Industry

Massive Port Augusta wind-solar hybrid project to be energised within months

renewanews.com
 22 days ago

By Michael Mazengarb Infigen tells state regulators it hopes to energise its 270MW Port Augusta wind-solar hybrid project in September, and start full operation early next year. The post Massive Port Augusta wind-solar hybrid project to be energised within months appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.

Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

LG Energy Solution's New TR1300 Operational At World's Largest Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Project

- Vistra's Fully Operational 300MW/1.2GWh Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility Newly Equipped with LG Energy Solution's Latest TR1300 - The New TR1300 Incorporates Multiple Innovative Features to Facilitate Low-Cost Installation, Maximize Energy Capacity, and Enhance Safety. LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, recently supplied Vistra's...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Is large scale solar ready for the North Pole?

A group of scientists from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, the University Centre in Svalbard, and Norway-based consultancy Multiconsult, has sought the assess the technical feasibility of large scale PV projects in polar regions and has investigated, in particular, the performance of a small-scale, ground-mounted, solar array in the Adventdalen valley in Svalbard, which is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean located halfway between Norway and the North Pole.
Lunenburg County, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Solar project gets green light

Apex Clean Energy and SolUnesco, the applicants of Red Brick Solar, Lunenburg County’s first solar project, have received the green light from the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors (BOS) for its project. On Thursday, June 10, the board voted that the project is in accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Studies Conducted at Islamic Azad University on Hydrogen Energy Recently Reported (Energy Management of a Smart Autonomous Electrical Grid With a Hydrogen Storage System)

2021 JUN 16 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Energy Daily News -- Research findings on Energy - Hydrogen Energy are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Tehran, Iran, by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The problem of energy management in the smart autonomous electrical grids (SAEGs) is a main challenge in the active distribution networks. In such systems, the operator of the network decides on the optimal scheduling of the resources to supply the local demand.”
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Iberdrola targets Asian wind and solar projects

Iberdrola has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korean energy firm GS Energy to develop renewables projects together. They aim to accelerate the search for and development of onshore and offshore wind and solar PV projects in South Korea and other Asian markets. The companies signed the pact at...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian town powered 100% by solar PV and battery

Onslow in Western Australia’s Pilbara region has become the largest town in Australia to be powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving the landmark moment during a successful demonstration of the Onslow Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Project. State-owned regional utility Horizon Power successfully powered the community, home to more than 800...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

CS Energy’s Kearsarge Amesbury LLC Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project Installation Selected as 2021 smarter E AWARD Finalist

National EPC's project installation is the only U.S. project named as an Outstanding Project Award Finalist. Edison, New Jersey, June 16, 2021 - CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, announced its 4.5 MW solar plus 3.8 MWh energy storage project installation, located on a landfill site in Amesbury, Massachusetts, is a finalist for the prestigious 2021 smarter E AWARD's Outstanding Project category. The smarter E AWARD receives award submissions from across the globe and an independent panel of judges selects the project finalists. The Kearsarge Amesbury LLC project is the only U.S project to be named a finalist. Projects are judged on economic benefits, pioneering character, uniqueness, proof of innovation and benefits for the environment and society.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV. Li says that while improvements will continue to be made to PERC cells, with materials and other technologies used to take efficiencies...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

CWP plans 30GW wind and solar power-to-x in Mauritania

Australian developer CWP Global has signed a pact with the Mauritanian government for a 30GW wind and solar power-to-x hub in the Sahara. With the agreement, the north-west African country’s government has pledged to open the door to international investors and commit to accelerating progress on the project’s development and permitting approvals process.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

China's Guangdong outlines subsidies for offshore wind power

China's southern province of Guangdong, the country's largest regional economy, plans to offer subsidies to offshore wind power projects, to boost lower-carbon investment and reduce emissions, Reuters reported, quoting an industry website. The subsidies target projects that were approved before the end of 2018 and get fully connected to regional...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Regulators join forces to remove barriers to clean energy transmission

By Jennifer Runyon Transmission is key if the US is serious about becoming a nation powered by more renewable energy; new taskforce will work to overcome obstacles and barriers to key infrastructure build-out. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) today announced...
Industryrenewanews.com

Utility Solar Summit: The flexibility of the post-subsidy market

By Alice GrundyMolly LempriereSean Rai-Roche On day two of Solar Media’s Utility Solar Summit, discussions moved onto financing models for projects in a post-subsidy market, including the benefits of moving away from the strict deadlines that came with them. For more great articles: News – Solar Power Portal.
Energy Industryakipress.com

Turkmenistan plans construction of hybrid solar-wind farm

AKIPRESS.COM - Construction of the first ever hybrid solar and wind farm is planned on the territory of Altyn Asyr artificial lake in Turkmenistan. The capacity of the hybrid farm will make 10 MW. A new project was presented by Energy Minister Charymyrat Purchekov for the President of Turkmenistan on...
Nebraska Statenaturalgasworld.com

Siemens to supply Nebraska station with hydrogen-ready turbines

The Turtle Creek power station is expected to be in service by 2023. Siemens Energy said June 17 it would provide two turbines that can run on hydrogen and biofuels to a planned Nebraska power station. Siemens is providing two SGT6-5000F turbines to an Omaha utility company to power the...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Highview Enlasa Developing 50MW/500MWh Liquid Air Energy Storage Facility in the Atacama Region of Chile

Latin America's first cryogenic energy storage project to enable 24/7 baseload renewable energy. SANTIAGO & LONDON - June 14, 2021 - Highview Enlasa, the 50/50 joint venture between Highview Power, a global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, and Energía Latina S.A.-Enlasa, the largest backup power generation provider in Chile, is pleased to announce that it is developing the first liquid air long-duration energy storage project in Chile. This 50MW/500MWh (10 hours) CRYOBattery™, which represents an estimated investment of USD $150 million, will be located in Diego de Almagro in the Atacama Region.