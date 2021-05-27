Massive Port Augusta wind-solar hybrid project to be energised within months

National EPC's project installation is the only U.S. project named as an Outstanding Project Award Finalist. Edison, New Jersey, June 16, 2021 - CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, announced its 4.5 MW solar plus 3.8 MWh energy storage project installation, located on a landfill site in Amesbury, Massachusetts, is a finalist for the prestigious 2021 smarter E AWARD's Outstanding Project category. The smarter E AWARD receives award submissions from across the globe and an independent panel of judges selects the project finalists. The Kearsarge Amesbury LLC project is the only U.S project to be named a finalist. Projects are judged on economic benefits, pioneering character, uniqueness, proof of innovation and benefits for the environment and society.