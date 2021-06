Stephen A. Smith is extremely passionate when it comes to the New York Knicks. Over the years, he has hit them with some harsh criticisms, especially when it comes to owner James Dolan, who has been known for making a plethora of bad decisions over the years. More recently, however, Smith has been praising the Knicks thanks to their quick turnaround which led them to the NBA Playoffs as a four-seed. Unfortunately, their good graces came to an end last night as they were bounced out of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks in just five games.