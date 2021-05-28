Cruise ships returning to Alaska; Spain to allow vaccinated Americans
President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska. The measure will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. Cruise lines still must meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guard against COVID-19. Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to resume U.S. operations beginning Aug. 7, with voyages from Seattle to Alaska ports planned through mid-October. Cruise lines such as Holland America Line also have announced sailing plans.www.startribune.com