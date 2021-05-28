Cruise ships returning to Alaska; Spain to allow vaccinated Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.