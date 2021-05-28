Cancel
Cruise ships returning to Alaska; Spain to allow vaccinated Americans

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Monday signed into law legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska. The measure will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. Cruise lines still must meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guard against COVID-19. Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to resume U.S. operations beginning Aug. 7, with voyages from Seattle to Alaska ports planned through mid-October. Cruise lines such as Holland America Line also have announced sailing plans.

Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These Popular Destinations

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.
USVI asks Florida's DeSantis to allow vaccine passports for Caribbean cruises

Bryan said not allowing lines to document vaccination could impact the health and wellbeing of millions of Caribbean residents when cruises to the region resume. Vaccination essential to Caribbean tourism economies. As increasing numbers of Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Bryan believes ensuring the cruise industry reopens with vaccinated passengers is...
2 vaccinated cruise ship guests test positive for coronavirus

Two vaccinated guests aboard Celebrity Millennium remained in isolation Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean Group announced. 2 vaccinated guests aboard Celebrity Millennium in the Carribbean have tested positive. Royal Caribbean Group, the ship operator, says they are asymptomatic and in isolation. The ship, which departed St. Maarten...
American Guests Board a Viking Cruise Ship for the First Time in 15 months

For the first time in 15 months, American guest have embarked on a Viking cruise ship as the cruise line continues their successful restart of cruises. Guests boarded the award-winning Viking Orion in Hamilton, Bermuda and will sail the new Bermuda Escape itinerary. Offered as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, exclusively available for vaccinated guests, this is the first of eight roundtrip sailings from Hamilton planned for summer 2021.
I work on cruise ships. We can't get back to normal if we can't require vaccines.

I got the coronavirus vaccine as soon as I could, in early April. I had my concerns, and the side effects were rough, but I accepted them as a small price to pay for the world to resume - and for me to get back to work. I play piano and sing on cruise ships, and I haven't been able to set foot on deck for more than a year. Throughout the pandemic, I've been following the news and secret Facebook groups for cruise workers, hoping for signs of our industry's return.
Cases of COVID detected on cruise ship full of vaccinated people

This was one of the first cruise ships to set sail in North America since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday 10 June, Royal Caribbean announced that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 on board the Celebrity Millennium, despite 'vaccinated crew and passengers.'. Just over a year after...
First international cruise ship docks in Spain after ban lifted

An international cruise ship carrying German tourists docked Tuesday in Malaga, southern Spain, the first such arrival in more than a year, officials said. On June 7, Spain’s transport ministry lifted a ban on international cruise ships that had been imposed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Cruise Line Has 5th Cruise Ship Return to Service

MSC Cruises had their fifth cruise ship return to service this past weekend when MSC Splendida began offering seven night cruises from Trieste, Italy. The cruises will make ports stops in Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the cruise ship returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.
CDC eases warning level for cruise ships

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships from level 4 to 3 and recommended that people who were not fully vaccinated avoid cruise trips. Cruise operators are ready to set sail by the end of June from U.S. ports. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
CDC study looks at SARS-CoV-2 testing among returning cruise ship travelers

In early 2020, 329 citizens and residents of the United States, along with their partners, voluntarily repatriated from Japan to the United States on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Soon after their departure, a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak was declared among this ship's crew members and passengers. The travelers...
COVID will lurk on every cruise ship

Recent reports of COVID-19 infections aboard cruise ships — along with simple math — suggest that it will be nearly impossible for any cruise line to return to the seas without the coronavirus lurking. All vaccines are less than 100% effective, so chances are strong that at least some passengers...