Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Anesco secures trio of solar O&M contracts

By Anesco
pv-magazine.com
 28 days ago

Anesco has expanded its presence in Northern Ireland after being awarded solar operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts by investment groups Foresight, Downing LLP and Blackfinch Energy. The first contract will see Anesco building on its existing relationship with Foresight Group, with the addition of a 15MW ground mount solar asset...

www.pv-magazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Installations#Renewable Energy#Solar Farms#O M#Foresight Downing Llp#Blackfinch Energy#Foresight Group#Cookstown#Partner At Downing Llp#Shell#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businesselectrek.co

EGEB: Chemical giant buys nearly half of huge 1.5 GW Dutch offshore wind farm

BASF will buy 49.5% of Vattenfall’s 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands. Home energy efficiency upgrade company Sealed raises $16 million in Series B funding. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has signed an agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2GW. The plants will be built in central and southern Iraq and support the country in its ambition to procure 25% of its energy from renewables, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said, adding that the deal is an important step in the development of the country’s clean energy investment sector.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

India could add 13.75 GW of PV module capacity by late 2022

JMK Research says in a newly published report that India could create 13.75 GW of solar module production capacity and 6.9 GW of cell output over the next 18 months. Module manufacturers with 1 GW+ capacity have proposed cumulative capacity additions of 9 GW of modules and 6.4 GW of cells. This also includes Vikram Solar’s plan to set up a 3 GW fab for modules, cells and wafers in Tamil Nadu over the next four to five years.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Svevind plans 45GW wind- and solar-to-green hydrogen

Svevind has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan’s government investment agency, for 45GW of wind and solar PV capacity that would power 30GW of electrolysers. If built, it would become the world’s largest green hydrogen facility. The project’s costs are unclear, as is the wind / solar split and...
Economybeincrypto.com

Coinbase Unveils Solidify Smart Contract Security Tools

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has unveiled new tools to detect and classify smart contract security risks. In a blog post on June 23, the crypto exchange giant announced that it has developed a tool called Solidify (not to be confused with programming language Solidity). The tool will be used to...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Risen Energy to Supply 480MW 210mm Bi-Facial modules to US PV project

Mammoth North, a 480 megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.The PV project is on schedule to be interconnected to the grid in 2023,under a Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with AEP Energy Partners, Inc., a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. As the solar module supplier to this project, Risen Energy will supply 540W and 545W Bi-Facialsolar modules manufactured and assembled in their state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia. The solar modules, with multiple advantages in terms of high output power, high generation efficiency, anti-shadow effect and high temperature resistance, are expected to have one of the lowest levelized costs of energy in the Industry. To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, Risen Energy plans to deliver all solar modules by the end of 2022.
EconomySourceSecurity.com

Optilan secures multi-million pounds Security Crossrail contract from Network Rail

Optilan, the globally renowned security and communication solutions company in the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, is delighted to announce that it has won another major Network Rail contract, to deliver essential station system upgrades, as part of the Crossrail project. Optilan has already delivered communications and security systems...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Drax seeking permission to add pumped storage at 440-MW Cruachan facility

By Elizabeth Ingram Drax Group is seeking planning permission to build a new 600-MW underground pumped hydro storage power station at its 440-MW Cruachan facility in Scotland, which would more than double the site’s electricity generating capacity. The project, announced as the UK prepares to host the COP26 climate conference...
Energy Industryijglobal.com

Greengate secures offtaker for large Canadian solar project

Greengate Power Corp has started construction and secured a corporate offtaker for what it says will be the largest solar project in Canada. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Sign up for a free trial. Register for free access to IJGlobal...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

South Elgin to Use ComEd Smart Grid to Read Water Meters

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Solar Alliance accelerates growth strategy with second U.S. solar project acquisition 389 kW project is the second project Solar Alliance will own and operate in New York State. Pacific Hydro - Battery development approval to provide firm capacity to South Australia. Ramboll selected...
Businessijglobal.com

Canadian Solar secures €50m loan from Santander

Canadian Solar has received a €50 million loan from Santander to deploy it on a pipeline development in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Sign up for a free trial. Register for free access...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Work starts on 465 MW solar project for Amazon

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Greengate Power Corp. said they have started construction on the $570 million Travers Solar farm, a 465 MW solar PV project in Alberta that will be one of the largest in Canada. Travers Solar represents CIP’s first investment in Canada and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

India added 1 GW of solar during Covid-hit April and May

India added an aggregate 1.2 GW of power generation capacity in the first two months of the current financial year (April-May 2021), all of which came from solar (1 GW) and wind (0.2 GW), according to a new report by Care Ratings. The two-month capacity addition has been the highest...
Energy Industryge.com

GE Renewable Energy and TNO to test new research on blade tip improvements aimed at reducing levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of offshore wind power

Project TIADE (Turbine Improvements for Additional Energy) to develop and validate innovative wind turbine blade improvements, blade add-ons to boost the performance of offshore wind turbines. Innovations developed in the project will be tested on a full-scale research wind turbine using inventive field measurement techniques. Prototype turbine operational, measurements to...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Unsubsidized 50 MW PV project under development in Serbia

A natural area close to Sjenica, where the project is located. Australia-based renewable energy company CPW Global is planning to build a 50 MW solar plant in Sjenica, in the Zlatibor District of southwestern Serbia. The plant is expected to be built by the special purpose vehicle Kima Solar with...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

H2O Innovation Signs A New Contract Worth $5.0 M

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) - H 2O Innovation Inc. ("H 2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has recently been awarded the Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contract for the Town of Warren, Rhode Island with a total value of $5.0 M, bringing the Corporation's O&M sales backlog to $71.3 M. This award follows a competitive RFP process.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Togo renewables regime praised as 50 MW solar plant begins generating

With numerous investors and clean energy developers having stressed how more renewables-friendly regulations could unlock Africa's clean power potential, the developer of Togo‘s first private utility scale solar park has praised the policies brought in by the government. Emirati energy company AMEA Power yesterday held an inauguration ceremony for its...