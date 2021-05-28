Cancel
College Sports

Big Time Match-Ups in The American Get Big Time Exposure with Latest AAC TV Details

By American Athletic Conference News Wire
bcsnn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Athletic Conference has announced a number of kickoff times and television designations for the 2021 football season. The announcement includes the kickoff times for The American’s Thursday and Friday prime time games on ESPN networks. The prime time lineup begins Thursday, Sept. 2, as UCF hosts Boise State on ESPN in the debut of new UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, while East Carolina faces Appalachian State on ESPNU in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. Other national television games on Opening Night have Temple at Rutgers on the Big Ten Network and South Florida at NC State on the ACC Network.

www.bcsnn.com
