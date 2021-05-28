Cancel
NFL

Georgia Tech Was the Best Fit for DJ Moore

By Dale McDuffie
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcher receiver DJ Moore became the fifth member of the Georgia Tech 2022 class Thursday afternoon when he announced his commitment to Georgia Tech. After attending several camps/combines, Moore saw the interest in his recruitment take off. Moore announced his decision at Archer High School. Moore chose the Jackets over...

