Georgia Tech Was the Best Fit for DJ Moore

It’s time, folks. Today, the Georgia Tech Baseball team will start play in the NCAA Tournament as a 2-seed in the Nashville regional. Tech’s first matchup is against the no. 3 seed Indiana State Sycamores, a strong opponent that will not be pushed-over by ACC-level play. First pitch for the Jackets and the Sycamores will be at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN3), followed later tonight by no. 1 Vanderbilt against no. 4 Presbyterian (7 p.m. ET, SECN). Indiana State is just a solid baseball team, one that ranks 12 spots higher than the Jackets in RPI. They’ve got an ace pitcher, Geremy Guerrero, that is currently 10-1 with a 1.93 ERA. Tech cannot afford to mess around at all this afternoon, if so, they could be looking at an early exit from the tournament. Good luck, Jackets!