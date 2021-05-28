Cancel
Ampt Leads in DC-coupled Energy Storage with 5 GWh PV+storage projects across five continents

By pv magazine
pv-magazine.com
 28 days ago

Ampt, the world’s #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, today announced a company milestone of 5 GWh of DC-coupled energy storage projects. This milestone establishes Ampt as a key technology provider for PV+storage systems. Ampt String Optimizers are DC/DC converters that lower costs, increase performance, and improve...

www.pv-magazine.com
