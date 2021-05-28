Cancel
Methylammonium-free perovskite solar cell with slot-die coating, 18% efficiency

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Université Grenoble Alpes in France have combined a slot-die coating technique with gas quenching and substrate heating to fabricate a perovskite solar cell with an active area of over 0.09 cm2 and a power conversion efficiency of 18%. Gas quenching is used...

www.pv-magazine.com
