The Delaware Public Health District will continue its walk-in clinics this week for those who wish to receive the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine. The first DPHD walk-in vaccine clinic this week is Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Unity Community Center, 50 Ross St. in Delaware. The second is Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Church of the Saviour, 11239 Fancher Road, Westerville.