Iowa State

4th Street Closure Between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard

sioux-city.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 4th Street between Iowa Street and Floyd Boulevard. This closure will allow a private contractor to make utility connections to an adjacent building. This closure will begin the morning of June 1, 2021 and is anticipated to be complete the afternoon of June 18, 2021. A detour utilizing Floyd Boulevard, 5th Street, and Iowa Street will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

www.sioux-city.org
