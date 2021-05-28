Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa DNR Kicks off State Park Passport Program

By Eric Stone
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not feel as such weather-wise today, but the unofficial first weekend of summer is here, and boy, are we ready. Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to remember and show appreciation for the brave men and women in uniform we've lost, but it's also a time when many Iowans start thinking summer and for some, that includes hanging out at their favorite state park to fish, hike, camp or just enjoy nature. Some 30,000 check-ins at Iowa state parks were recorded last year according to the Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). They have made it even better to enjoy them.

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Weather#Passport#Iowans#The Iowa Tourism Office#Kwwl#Paddleboard#Hammock#Pro Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried the Most Delicious Donut in Iowa?

National Donut Day was celebrated all across the United States back on June 4th, but we're still celebrating here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Love Food recently published their list of the best donut in every state, and the pick for Iowa isn't too far of a drive from Cedar Rapids. Now, it's important to note that Love Food didn't explain exactly how they came up with their list, the article simply says they "scoured the country," but we're going to trust that they did thorough research.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo is Approaching Heat Records

It’s been a hot and extremely dry first half of June in Waterloo. In the first 15 days of the month only a TRACE of rain has been reported (June 8) and 10 of the first 15 days have featured high temperatures reaching at least 90*. That is currently the...
Cedar Falls, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Downtown Cedar Falls Had No Internet For 12+ Hours

If you were roaming around Downtown Cedar Falls Monday afternoon you might've noticed a few of your favorite restaurants and dives were experiencing some technical issues. On a beautiful June day, you have to take a walk around town, right? I was out yesterday in Downtown Cedar Falls when I decided to drop by some of my favorite spots. Main Street in Cedar Falls is such a nice place to explore when given the chance.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

6/16/1882: ‘Frog Hail’ Fell in Dubuque

On June 16, 1882, a storm hit Dubuque and some of the hailstones allegedly contained LIVING FROGS embedded inside them. According to anomlyinfo.com, Dubuque was hit by "the largest and most destructive hail-stones." It's said that the hailstorm lasted 13 minutes and that some of the stones measured 1-17" in circumference. The heaviest hailstone from this storm weighed over 1.5 pounds!
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Becomes 9th Best State To Live In

It feels good to be liked and one of the best, right? WalletHub wanted to find out the best and worst states to live in and depending on which side of the Quad Cities you live on will depend on how this will make you feel. Between Iowa and Illinois, both states didn't do too terrible on this list. One did better than the other and you probably can figure it out from the title.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

What’s the Perfect Gift for an Iowa Dad this Father’s Day? [GALLERY]

Father's Day is this weekend (yikes!) and that means you're probably scrambling to find your dad the perfect gift. Fear not, my fellow delegator: there are plenty of perfect gifts you can still buy for any Iowa dad. Before I start with the ideas, I'm assuming your dad is much like mine. So some of my suggestions may miss the mark, I concede. However, the idea is to get him a gift, you're likely not looking for more than one so, I hope you find someone decent.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Toby Keith Reveals 2021 Country Comes to Town Tour Dates

Toby Keith has announced an aggressive touring schedule for summer and fall 2021. The singer and songwriter's Country Comes to Town Tour has been expanded into mid-October, with a singular date in December to cap his year. While Keith has played several shows in 2021 already, a note about his...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Hey Iowa Come On, it’s Raise our Freeway Speed Limits [OPINION]

We need to discuss speed limits in the state of Iowa. I think one needs to be updated. Before we get there, let's explore the current speed limit structure in Iowa: in the state, a majority of highways have a 55 mph speed limit. Rural interstate highways, such as I-380, carry a 70 mph speed limit. Urban Interstates range from 55 to 65 mph, and some smaller, one-lane highways tend to land at 60 mph. That's a lot of numbers, right? I only want to focus on one: the 70 mph limit on rural interstate highways, like the aforementioned Interstate 380.