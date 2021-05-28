Charlotte Green Initiative funds campus sustainability projects
The Charlotte Green Initiative (CGI) student committee selected seven projects for funding this past academic year. CGI allocates funds from the University’s Student Green Fee toward projects that will enable the University to use renewable energy, become energy efficient and operate in a sustainable manner. The Student Green Fee is supported by full-time students through student fees, currently allocated as $1 each semester. The following projects were funded in the 2020-2021 academic year:inside.uncc.edu