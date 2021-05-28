Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Solar catamaran 100% powered by heterojunction modules

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA catamaran designed by English racer and engineer Phil Morrison and set to undertake a 100-day solo transatlantic trip from Chile to Australia will be exclusively powered by a PV power generator. The boat will be helmed by Russian adventurer and survivalist Fedor Konyukhov in a first-ever solo transpacific 9,000...

www.pv-magazine.com
Nova
#Solar Panels#Heterojunction#Modules#Nautical Mile#Catamaran
Chile
