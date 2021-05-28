With Zion Williamson extension looming, Pelicans face their most pivotal offseason
David Griffin had been the Cleveland Cavaliers’ full-time general manager for 61 days when LeBron James announced he was coming home. In the four seasons James was away, the Cavaliers compiled the NBA’s worst cumulative record. When the superstar returned, Griffin knew instantly that they would be expected to compete for titles. His three seasons in charge were defined by win-now moves that while successful — Cleveland made three straight Finals appearances and won a championship in 2016 — also made Griffin “miserable.”www.nola.com