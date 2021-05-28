With Zion Williamson extension looming, Pelicans face their most pivotal offseason

In the midst of a busy news day in the NBA on Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy, who was in the first year of a four-year coaching deal he signed in October 2020. One of the reported reasons for his departure was because of his rocky relationship with several players on the team due to his demanding coaching style. That mentality is exactly why the Pelicans brought him in to begin with, but it reportedly rubbed the players the wrong way.