Kansas City, MO

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: 41.9% of population in Kansas has received at least 1 vaccine dose

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro area continues to reopen as more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday the state has 313,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,076 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 41.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Kansas only updates is case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

