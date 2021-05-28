COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: 41.9% of population in Kansas has received at least 1 vaccine dose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro area continues to reopen as more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday the state has 313,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,076 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 41.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Kansas only updates is case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.