I was called to New York City in October of 2020. I currently serve with Dream Center NYC in partnership with Metro World Kids and the Grace Place Church. Each week I help a team pack thousands of boxes of food, and then deliver them to the broken communities of New York. And, I get to be apart of the largest sidewalk Sunday school in the world! Three days a week we go to our site locations where we set up a stage and do live kids services for thousands of kids all over the city. You should see it! It's like nothing you've ever seen before! Finally, I grow in the Word and close to Jesus through Bible classes, personal devotions and assigned mentorship.