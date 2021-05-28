Report: WWE’s Nick Khan Talking With NJPW Officials

On Thursday's NXT TakeOver media call, Triple H made plenty of headlines when he praised the women's roster in WWE. When asked about Mickie James' upcoming all-women's pay-per-view and whether WWE would have another all-women's event, Triple H responded by saying, "Haven't we already done them? It's a funny thing to me. Equality is equality. Equality is not 'I want my own show.' Equality is not 'we have to have our own program.' If I told you that I was making an all men's program and didn't want women on it, it would be criticized. I'm not saying that's right or wrong. I think it's funny when people go, 'I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.' From a business standpoint, why do we have contractual status? It doesn't make any sense. If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That's where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that's an opinion, and you can. I'm all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it. Will we do another all-women's event down the line? Possibly, but it's not a must-have at the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes. Is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but we do a pretty good job. In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be."