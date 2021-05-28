Cancel
WWE

Report: WWE’s Nick Khan Talking With NJPW Officials

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 28 days ago

WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling are reportedly having talks about a possible working relationship. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has been in talks with NJPW officials about WWE possibly becoming the official American partner for the Japanese organization, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. NJPW is currently working with AEW and Impact Wrestling, and has had a working relationship with ROH and CMLL.

www.pwmania.com
