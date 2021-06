AEW is coming off an incredibly successful pay-per-view in Sunday's Double or Nothing event. However, you might have noticed that there isn't an episode of AEW Dynamite set to air on TNT at its usual timeslot of 8 p.m. ET. The reason? Just like last week, the show has once again been bumped to Friday night (airing right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 p.m. ET) due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs. There have been reports that every episode of Dynamite will be moved to Friday for the month of June, but so far this week's is the only episode that has been confirmed. Dave Meltzer reported via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company plans on taping three weeks' worth of television on Friday and Saturday.