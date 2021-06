After reading this article, one would have to feel encouraged about the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team’s prospects for its next season. As the article states, through the November signing period, Tech has signed what turns out to be its highest-rated recruiting class in nine years. The class includes four-star guards Dallan “Deebo” Coleman and Miles Kelly. Also included on the list is three-star forward Jalon Moore who also signed a letter-of-intent. The incoming class ranked as high as 15th nationally according to 247Sports. If season tickets are indeed starting at only $290 that wouldn’t be a bad price to pay to see the defending ACC Champions.