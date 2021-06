Two bodies were reportedly recovered from two cars that emerged from the water after a Ganges canal in Muzaffarnagar district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was desilted. Police say that the bodies have been identified through documents found on them and an investigation has been launched. The desilting process began on Monday and the bodies emerged when the water was briefly stopped. Desilting is the removal of fine silt and sediment that has collected in a river to restore its natural capacity.The first body has been identified as that of 27-year-old Dilshad Ansari, who had been missing since...