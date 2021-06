I am 61 years young and in 2020 I made an uneducated movement from my traditional IRA into my Roth IRA. Now I am facing more or less $40,000 in taxes. I do not have a job at the moment. I am divorced and do not receive any pension or alimony. So, the only way I can pay those taxes is by retrieving the amount from either my traditional IRA or the Roth IRA. From which one is there less economic impact for me?