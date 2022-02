BOSTON – The Hartford men's and women's indoor track and field teams tore up the track this weekend at the New England Championships, held at the Reggie Lewis Center. The women came in 10th among 21 scoring teams, while the men finished in 16th out of 22 scoring teams. Highlighting the weekend for the Hawks were senior Haleemot Adeyanju for the women and junior Keith May on the men's side, as they both etched their names into the record books.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO