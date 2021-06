Look: 4.25 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.5. Hope is dashed immediately, because of a big and fluffy white head, resulting from an ordinary pour from a pint can into a clear glass liter mug. Hope is lifted by the eveness by which the head quickly receded, so this might not be a wheat starched mess. The color is a solid orange-amber, opaque but not murky. Prospects improve by nice reduction of the white head, some glass lacing and a good smell of malts and hops. The taste is superb for the style. The body is supple and carries malt, hops and alcohol very nicely. In fact, this drinks so pleasantly, the ABV could create a problem a few tries later. Maybe more of an Imperial IPA than a NEIPA; regardless, this is a good, but be careful, drinking IPA.