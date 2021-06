Johnson & Johnson confirmed that the FDA authorized two batches of COVID-19 vaccine produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility but did not comment on a report that the regulatory agency said to throw out 60 million other doses over concerns of possible contamination. The report, published by the New York Times, cited people familiar with the situation and came ahead of an FDA news release that said “several other batches” of vaccine produced at the troubled Baltimore facility were not suitable for use.