Necromunda: Hired Gun's Opening Cinematic Trailer Showcases the Hive World's Gangs, Mastiffs, and Industry
Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Streum On Studio today revealed the opening cinematic trailer for upcoming first-person shooter Necromunda: Hired Gun. The trailer gives us a glimpse at the Hive World's sprawling exterior before traveling through several interior locations. Necromunda's status as an industrial powerhouse is clearly reflected in its aesthetics and, to further cement it as not that ideal of a holiday destination, several gangs call it home.www.gamewatcher.com