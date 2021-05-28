Necromunda: Hired Gun's Opening Cinematic Trailer Showcases the Hive World's Gangs, Mastiffs, and Industry

Necromunda:Hired Gun is a fast paced FPS set in the Warhammer Universe wherein players take control of a bounty hunter in a city full of slimy persons who would do anything for money. Necromunda: Hired Gun launched on 1st June and was given above average scores, as it offered relentless FPS action, a fun world to explore, paid homage to the Warhammer Universe and contained lots of weapons and customization options for characters. Streum On Games, its developers, have announced their Second Community Update and indicated that there are a plethora of upcoming changes and content as well as fixes that have already been confirmed thus far.