Mostly miserable Memorial Day Weekend weather for NJ: Soaking rain, raw wind, cold

By Dan Zarrow
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2+ inches of rain. 30+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures stuck 20+ degrees below normal. Minor to moderate coastal flooding. Yuck. Yes, this is unfortunately a pretty disgusting forecast for the first two-thirds of the Memorial Day Weekend. But there is one very bright spot: Monday. Memorial Day. I’m assuming most area parades and remembrance ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, which will clearly be the nicest day of the weekend. Let’s be sure to celebrate that piece of good weather, while never forgetting the true reason for Memorial Day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Driving Rain#Heavy Rain#The Bottom Line 2#Coastal Flood Advisory#Cmdz#Townsquare Media
