Vintage carousel opens at Canalside: 'Rarely does one come out of storage like this'

A new era began Friday for a vintage 1924 carousel whose remarkable journey included sitting in storage for 63 years before arriving at Canalside. At 11:39 a.m., the lavishly restored wooden Buffalo Heritage Carousel began its inaugural ride. Schoolchildren sat on the 34 menagerie animals and three chariots as carnival music from a Wurlitzer 153 band organ emanated from the carousel's inner loop in the new solar-powered roundhouse.