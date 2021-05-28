Gene Smith Expects “Supermajority” of Ohio State Athletes to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, “Hopeful That We Don’t Have to Do Much Testing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Geography matters more in college football than in any other major sport in America. How much would it still matter if you wiped the slate clean and started over from scratch? On Wednesday’s episode of Buckeye Talk we tackled the question head on. If you started from scratch and assembled a new conference heavily weighted towards college football, what would you prioritize? Where could you protect rivalries and where would you create new ones? Doug Lesmerises, Stephen Means and I each drafted three 16-team conferences from among the Power 5 programs. There were no rules — no minimums or maximums from existing conferences, no geographic restrictions. We each used our own methodology to accumulate the best national conference. Here’s how we thought it through and what our new leagues looked like. THE GREAT NATE (Nathan Baird) I had the No. 1 pick, and I took Alabama. Ohio…