Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What Can We Expect From the Rumored Valve SteamPal?

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, there has been speculation about a brand new Switch/Switch-lite handheld console that is in development by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive developer, Valve. According to dataminers, they have found references to an object called a SteamPal device, SteamPal Games, and a codename “Neptune” hidden within the latest update for Steam. This, coupled with a very vague answer from Gabe Newell when asked about whether Steam will be porting any new games to consoles in the future – his response being: “You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year, and I don’t think the answer is what you’d expect.” Well, if Gabe Newell doesn’t think we know what to expect, what can we expect? Are we actually getting a Nintendo Switch console made by Valve this year?

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Portable#Steam Games#Valve Index#Handheld#Switch Switch Lite#Steampal Games#The Nintendo Switch#Ps Vita#Steam Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What we expect from the Summer Game Fest 2021: possible games, duration, guests and more

Geoff Keighley strikes again. The journalist and showmann behind The Game Awards is preparing the Summer Game Fest 2021, the second edition of his event, which will take place on parallel dates to E3 2021. However, it will run until August, with conferences that will go further of June. In any case, the main event is the Kickoff Live presentation, dated for next Thursday. June 10 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021 | What do we expect from the Nintendo Direct? Possible games, duration and more

Nintendo has the opportunity to be one of the great protagonists of E3 2021 with his Nintendo Direct. The most important fair of the year in the video game sector is held from June 12-15 digitally, an edition that will feature dozens of companies and conferences, as usual. Nintendo Switch is selling at a blazing speed and the company intends to sell another 25.5 million units during this fiscal year. Your game catalog will be the main incentive to achieve this. Will you announce the titles of the second half of 2021 at E3? We review everything we can expect from Nintendo below.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Valve's SteamPal handheld game console may not appear at E3

(Pocket-lint) - A while back the possibility of a Valve crafted portable game console codenamed SteamPal leaked online. Now Valve has announced that it is set to "deliver a message regarding Steam at E3 2021". Some have reasoned that we might be about to find out more about the console...
Video Gameswiltonbulletin.com

What we expect to see at E3 2021

The virtual version of the Electronic Entertainment Exhibition, better known as E3, goes live Saturday, with some of the world's largest video game companies set to unveil new products and updates to existing games. It will be the first E3 since 2019. The covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year's conference, usually held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Everything new from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021

As E3 2021 starts to wind down as quickly as it wound up, tonight we got the PC Gaming Show. Down here it's our time! It's our time down here. We got new trailers for a few things we've seen announced over the weekend already, but also some brand new announcies for some very cool looking things - like the glorious melancholy of Far: Changing Tides, the unbearable cuteness of being in Tinkykin, and the cybergrim of Mechajammer.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

SteamPal is reportedly Valve’s Nintendo Switch-like handheld console

Valve hasn’t let up on their hardware aspirations. First reported by Ars Technica, a change in Steam’s code referred to a new device called ‘SteamPal.’ The change in code was detected by SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik. In a tweet, he also made references to Valve’s ‘Neptune’ controller, which appears to be related to the SteamPal itself. There were also references to a ‘Callisto Developer Program,’ which may be a dev kit for game developers for this supposedly new console.
Video Gamespsu.com

Fantasy RPG Soulstice Set To Get PS5 Release In 2022

If you’re not sick of grim world, Soulslike games where everything is rock hard and progression is measured in inches rather than meters, you’ll be happy to know about Soulstice, a new fantasy RPG heading to PS5 in 2022 that boasts, you guessed it, Dark Souls like combat and mechanics.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Inspired by jRPGs of the 90s, SacriFire will come to console and PC in 2020

Blending action and turn-based combat, with inspiration drawn from the jRPGS of yesteryear, SacriFire has been announced for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC. Coming from Pixelated Milk – the developers of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs and Warsaw – is a whole new project, SacriFire, and it’ll be launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, GOG and the Epic Game Store, in 2022.
Video Gamescalifornianewstimes.com

The six coolest games from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021

The second day of E3 2021 was busy with the Square Enix showcase following the joint session of Xbox and Bethesda, but there were more game announcements from the PC game show. If you don’t have the time to catch up with the entire 90 minutes, here are some of the fascinating and upcoming game highlights you’ll want to put on your wishlist on Steam.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is Available Today with Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available today with Xbox Game Pass!. This turn-based RPG follows yakuza grunt Ichiban Kasuga and his eccentric friends searching for the truth behind his clan’s betrayal. All eight mainline Yakuza series are available with Xbox Game Pass to play on console and PC from Yakuza...
Video GamesPCWorld

E3 2021: 12 big reveals that PC gamers need to see

The first-ever all-virtual E3 gaming expo kicked off this weekend, and while this year’s event may be short on breathtaking Keanu Reeves cameos on big stages, the games continue to come fast and furious. Yesteryear’s E3s largely revolved around console blockbusters, making it easy to round up the meager PC...