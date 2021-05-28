Summer beckons, and so does the campus arts scene
With graduation and summer looming on the horizon, events are beginning to wind down, but a few opportunities remain for exploring the arts both virtually and in person. For instance, June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month and LGBTESS is hosting a handful of LGBTQ+ pride-themed movie nights; the galleries at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art are reopening to the public; and although the Oregon Bach Festival will be virtual again this year, all of its online events are free.around.uoregon.edu