Beneath the old oak tree, framed in twilight, a lone silhouette of an old man sat with his box and watched while the graveyard spirits spoke of possibility and certainty. Some say he is Peter waiting for the next soul, praying one of us in the cemetery will come to him. Some say he's a figment, a representation of a life lived on earth, a faceless spirit of all who came before, a culmination of sin unrecognized. Others believe he is the sprite called Old Salt, who walks the cemetery during the day and comes to rest under the tree in the evening, because his search for one innocent man tires him.