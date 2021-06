One of the first police officers to arrive at the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack thought he would not survive to see his family again when he realised an improvised explosive device was wrapped around the attacker.The officer, who can only be referred to as WS5 to protect his anonymity, told an inquest jury: “If I’m honest, I didn’t think I was going home.”Before officers arrived Usman Khan had stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merrit, 25 and Saskia Jones, 23, to death at an education event for prisoner rehabilitation at Fishmongers’ Hall on 29 November 2019.WS5 told jurors that as he arrived...