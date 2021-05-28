Roxanne Steele

Gojira’s Fortitude was sure to be one of the most anticipated and contentious records of 2021 (and perhaps the only truly sizable genre release of the year so far?). The Frenchmen’s seventh full-length record arrives after a five-year gap – the longest of their career – and follows the divisive change in style and potential direction showcased on 2016’s semi-mainstream breakthrough Magma. Sure enough, the metal blogosphere was alight with hot takes upon its release, some declaring it the best record of their stellar career, others their worst, many more declaring it a largely successful, yet uneven record that sits somewhere in the middle ranks of their discography. So, a month on since its release – the hype having finally dissipated – how does Fortitude hold up, and what does it suggest about the future of one of extreme metal’s most successful modern acts?