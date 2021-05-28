Roxanne Steele

Piroshka, release their new album Love Drips And Gathers on July 23rd via Bella Union. Ahead of the release, the group have share a video for their new single “V.O.”. The track is a tribute to Vaughan Oliver, 4AD’s legendary in-house art director who died in late 2019, Piroshka vocalist Miki Berenyi says: “I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it. The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020 – lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.” The video, directed by Connor Kinsey / Home Picture Films, can be viewed HERE.