Roxanne Steele

 19 days ago

Roxanne Steele gets the official nod as co-host of “Broadway in the Morning” on Cumulus Media country WDRQ Detroit (93.1). Steele has been in mornings with Bill “Broadway” Bertschinger since November 2020, succeeding Kristina “Krissy T” Williamson, who left for Woodward Sports Network. “I am thrilled to have a superstar...

TV & Videosmyq105.com

MJTV: Roxanne Evaluates MJ’s Dream

MJ asks Roxanne, also known as the MJ Morning Show Dream Weaver, what his dream means. Last night, MJ dreamt that he was in a parking garage, and a very attractive woman asked MJ if he wanted a massage. Even though this was a super specific scenario in his head, MJ is curious if this has anything to do with his personal life.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Froggy and Roxanne’s Kids Try Spicy Goldfish

Have you tried the new Goldfish made with Frank’s Red Hot sauce? It sounds pretty tasty. But it doesn’t go along with mantra of Goldfish being a perfect snack for kids. This might be too hot for them. MJ wanted Roxanne to replace her daughter’s normal Goldfish with the spicy ones. However, Roxanne was too honest about the switch-up.
TV & Videosmyq105.com

MJTV: Roxanne Came In On Her Day Off

Sometimes sarcasm is hard to decipher through text. MJ and the rest of the crew had Monday morning off. MJ was attending Chloe’s graduation over the weekend in New York. Froggy texted the group chat, “see you tomorrow” and this totally confused Roxanne. It didn’t help that MJ added on to the sarcasm saying Chloe’s graduation was cancelled.
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

“V.O.” By Piroshka

Piroshka, release their new album Love Drips And Gathers on July 23rd via Bella Union. Ahead of the release, the group have share a video for their new single “V.O.”. The track is a tribute to Vaughan Oliver, 4AD’s legendary in-house art director who died in late 2019, Piroshka vocalist Miki Berenyi says: “I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it. The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020 – lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.” The video, directed by Connor Kinsey / Home Picture Films, can be viewed HERE.
Musicheavyblogisheavy.com

Gojira – Fortitude

Gojira’s Fortitude was sure to be one of the most anticipated and contentious records of 2021 (and perhaps the only truly sizable genre release of the year so far?). The Frenchmen’s seventh full-length record arrives after a five-year gap – the longest of their career – and follows the divisive change in style and potential direction showcased on 2016’s semi-mainstream breakthrough Magma. Sure enough, the metal blogosphere was alight with hot takes upon its release, some declaring it the best record of their stellar career, others their worst, many more declaring it a largely successful, yet uneven record that sits somewhere in the middle ranks of their discography. So, a month on since its release – the hype having finally dissipated – how does Fortitude hold up, and what does it suggest about the future of one of extreme metal’s most successful modern acts?
TV & Videoscontentmode.com

FREDDY CARTER

First, I really want to congratulate you on how well received Shadow and Bone has been! You are also set to be in Masters of the Air and are in post production for your second directed work Broken Gargoyles. Other than most likely a bit overwhelmed, how are you feeling following all of this?
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Nash Bridges’ movie reboot to star Don Johnson and original cast

From 1996 to 2001, Don Johnson played San Fran’s Special Investigations cop who nailed bad dudes on CBS-TV’s “Nash Bridges.” It’s now back as a two-hour movie. “It’s set again in San Francisco which is now in a slump since the pandemic,” he told me, “but we’ll get it going again. First episode’s a two-hour movie in the fall. USA Network. I deliver it end of August and more episodes are contemplated. I’m executive producer. I own half the show’s copyright.
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP. The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.
Kidsmumsnet.com

Girl name Roxanne?! Personality type...

Ok call me crazy but I'm a big believer that names and personality traits go hand in hand, for example, I have never got on with anyone with the name Natalie for some reason, and everyone I have ever known called Jade is quite headstrong and stubborn (no offence to anyone named Jade). I also feel that everyone I have ever met with my name (Kelly) has a quite similar personality to me too... Does anyone else agree?
Celebritiesmikehuckabee.com

Ned Beatty RIP

Once again, the sad duty falls to me to report the passing of an actor that many of us grew up watching on movie and TV screens: Ned Beatty died of natural causes Sunday at home in L.A. at 83, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Beatty was one of...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

From the Warehouse: Roxanne McDaniel, "A Tale of You and Me"

The Johnson City Press presents "From the Warehouse," a new music-driven series highlighting local and regional artists. Hoping to periodically provide homegrown acts with a video platform, the series is shot on premises (in an old city garage and battery warehouse) with the artists' permission. Roxanne McDaniel has been teaching...
MoviesSFGate

Sylvain Chomet to Helm 'The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sylvain Chomet, the BAFTA-winning, four-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker of “The Triplets of Belleville” and “The Illusionist,” has partnered up with Mediawan’s ON Kids & Family (“The Little Prince,” “Miraculous”) on his next directorial outing, “The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol.”. The ambitious film is being co-developed and produced by What The...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Mimi Faust Discusses Breakup with Ty Young + Responds to Ariane Davis’ Comments

Mimi Faust has shared a lot on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has had a very interesting time on the show. Over the years, she’s had her share of feuds. She’s also had ups and downs in her love life. Fans of the show also know that the love triangle she was in with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez resulted in some memorable moments, too. However, many fans of the show were happy to see Mimi settle down and find true love with Ty Young.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Ted Russell Kamp “Solitaire”

Thirteenth time lucky: Ted Russell Kamp plays an ace. The music is traditional and well produced. Kamp plays paired-down acoustic guitar with excellent fingerpicking. His band play a plethora of instruments, including Wultizer and pedal steel. After a lengthy career, Kamp’s voice has gone the way of Bob Dylan’s, and like a good pair of boots, it has worn in with time but still strong.
Musicexystence.net

Justin Sullivan – Surrounded (2021)

Formed in 1980, standard-bearers of the anarcho-folk movement, New Model Army have racked up 15 albums in their career to date. However, after releasing his solo debut, Navigating By The Stars, back in 2003, it’s only now that frontman Justin Sullivan has got round to a second. A product of...
Relationship AdviceVulture

Love, Victor

How are you supposed to learn complex math when you’re having gay relationship drama?. The day after Benji told him that he wanted to take a break from their seemingly rock-solid relationship, Victor, who still looks like he just saw a ghost, can’t seem to function properly. With no roadmap to navigate the future of his first serious relationship, Victor isn’t in the mood to tell Isabel about his relationship drama, and he definitely isn’t ready to sit next to Benji in their pre-calc class and keep up appearances.
TV SeriesSFGate

Why 'Hacks' Wouldn't Work Without Ava as Deborah Vance's Prickly Foil

“Hacks” is as pure a two-hander as I’ve seen on television in recent years — a comedy buoyed by the prickly, slow-to-develop relationship between two characters with utterly different approaches to comedy, but similar stumbling blocks. Both Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are carefully-written, elegantly played characters; each one fuels the show’s action through stubborn commitment to her own perspective, along with, gradually, some growth.