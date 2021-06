FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. The airline announced Sunday, June 20, 2021 that it would cancel around 1% of its flights in July. (Joshua Roberts, Reuters) — FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) — American Airlines on Sunday said it would cancel around 1% of its flights in July to serve a surprise uptick in travel demand at a time when the airline struggles with unprecedented weather and a labor shortage at some of its hubs.