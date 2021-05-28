Best Life: New treatment gets rid of allergies in 2 months

HATFIELD, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerGenis, a predictive data analytics company specializing in the detection and management of life-threatening immune response disorders including food allergy, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study entitled, " Accurate and Reproducible Diagnosis of Peanut Allergy Using Epitope Mapping." Conducted by leading global experts in pediatric allergy and immunology from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Stanford University and Kings College, the study found the AllerGenis peanut diagnostic blood test demonstrates accuracy significantly and statistically superior to all other established diagnostic tests. The AllerGenis peanut allergy diagnostic, which relies on analyzing a small amount of blood, resulted in 93% accuracy rate as compared to an oral food challenge without the risk of triggering an allergic reaction. The study is published in the prestigious global impact journal Allergy, the official journal of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI).