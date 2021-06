Originally published on Transport & Environment. The average British car sits parked for more than 95% of the time, and when used rarely travels very far: well under half the journeys undertaken by car are under five miles. Some 29% of cars drive less than 5,000 miles in a year. A large proportion of those car owners would be financially better off by not owning their vehicles, and using car clubs for their journeys. This briefing, and the associated report, focuses on tackling the barriers to increased use of electric car clubs.