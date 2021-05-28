Cancel
Video Games

Blow a Kiss With New Monster Hunter Rise Gesture

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new event quest in Monster Hunter Rise will give players the opportunity to earn a new gesture called “Blowing a Kiss.” It is exactly what it says on the tin. By visiting Senri the Mailman, players can download the seven-star quest “I Can’t Do What Somnacan” and hunt the Somnacanth in the Frost Islands.

#The Monster#Somnacan#The Cunning Specs#Dlc#The Nintendo Switch
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter World PC Finally Removes Denuvo with New Update

Game company CAPCOM has finally decided to remove the Denuvo protection of video game Monster Hunter World on PC since its release. A new update was recently introduced by CAPCOM to the Steam version of the game just recently. Denuvo is an anti-piracy DRM system that protects games from getting cracked and shared for free online. It does, however, has some adverse effects that slows down the game or even crashes them for some reason.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How to Unlock the Crimson Glow Valstrax Hunts in Monster Hunter Rise 3.0

Ah, it’s finally June—the first day of a brand-new month, in fact! School’s finally out, Summer’s almost here, and, wouldn’t you know it, Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 just released a few days ago! Super-exciting stuff, huh? Of course, it is! Except, some of you might have noticed something missing from your list of quests. Specifically, that terrifyingly fast, jetplane of a monster known as the Crimson Glow Valstrax—a Rise-exclusive variant of Monster Hunter Generations‘ flagship monster. Don’t worry, though; you’re not alone! I certainly found myself wondering when I would be able to finally go toe-to-toe with ‘ol Jetlag Jerry, and, now that he’s finally graced my own game with his presence, I’ll be doing my best to help you to unlock his hunts as well! Be prepared, though—depending on how far along you are in Rise‘s Quest Hub area, getting to Valstrax might take some work!
MoviesTheSixthAxis

The Monster Hunter movie hits UK cinemas on June 18th

The Monster Hunter movie has already been released in many territories across the globe, in fact it was released in the United States 167 days ago, but as the U.K. had just started a second lockdown at that time the movie did not hit our cinemas. That will all change on June 18th, the new release date for the film, assuming we don’t get Lockdown 3: Dream Warriors.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest Gives Cohoot Sticker Set As Reward

Capcom has added a new Monster Hunter Rise event quest, rewarding players with Cohoot themed stickers upon defeating an Aknosom. Four new Cohoot stickers will be available after defeating the High-Rank Aknosom in the Frost Islands area. As with previous event quests, it is currently downloadable via Senri the Mailman.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Capcom’s E3 2021 Showcase Features Resident Evil and Monster Hunter

Hey E3 and Capcom fans. One of the two most renowned titles coming from Capcom’s rows will be featured at this year’s E3. E3 2021 launches in 4 days from now, on June 12. Earlier today, Capcom has posted its full schedule. There is a total of 4 Capcom games included in this year’s E3 schedule, with The Great Ace Attorney, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village.
Moviesgodisageek.com

New Monster Hunter movie clip released ahead of June 18th debut

With the hit gaming franchise heading to the silver screen this month, Sony Pictures UK have released a new Monster Hunter movie clip. Starring Milla Jovovich, the film will feature plenty of huge monsters and action, although I’m not sure if we should expect a bunch of Whetstones and camp fires.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer lands at Summer Game Fest

Since a live and in-person E3 was once again not held this year due to the pandemic, everything has gone all digital. The main E3 show starts this weekend, but the week was kicked off by Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest today. Just like last year, the host of The Game Awards had plenty of world premiere (just imagine that being said in a deep, trailer-guy narrator voice) trailers for everyone to get excited about. One of such was a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2, a spin-off in the Monster Hunter series.
Comicsentertainmentearth.com

Monster Hunter Rathalos SH MonsterArts Action Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Add the realistically detailed and articulated Rathalos to your collection!. Inspired by the Monster Hunter game series. Design overseen by director Kaname Fujioka. Includes open and folded wings, fire breath effects, and more!. Hunting for monsters? Here's...
Video GamesTwinfinite

New Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trailer Goes Heavy on Plot Teasers

The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin focuses on the stakes present in the story, teasing the many conflicts the game’s protagonists will face. Streamed during the 2021 Summer Game Fest livestream held on June 10, the trailer compiles several story-focused cinematics from the game. Taken together, they paint a picture of the plot that will play out and what the game’s protagonists will be tasked with taking on.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Rathalos Takes Center Stage in New Monster Hunter Stories 2 Trailer

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 Summer Game Fest trailer makes us want to protect Rathalos at all costs. Capcom is set to show off Monster Hunter Stories 2 during its E3 2021 presentation, but we got an early look at a new Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer thanks to the Summer Game Fest. It's a short one, but full of evocative imagery and gives us a sneaking suspicion Capcom will turn this into Monster Hunter: Old Yeller Edition and make us cry.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Welcome to the new look VideoGamer.com! We’re giving a Monster Hunter Rise Switch away to celebrate!

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to welcome you this summery Wednesday morning, just mere days before E3 2021 gets mental and inundates us with more content than you can shake a stick at, to the new look VideoGamer.com. Over the past many months we’ve been squirreling away on the new VideoGamer behind-the-scenes to launch as soon as humanly possible, and we’re delighted that today is that day!
ComicsCollider

Watch: 'Trese' Opening Scene Reveals the Filipino Monster Hunter

Netflix has released the first five minutes of its upcoming anime series Trese, and damn, it looks good. The series, which features a Filipino monster hunter named Alexandra Trese (Shay Mitchell in the English dub), is the latest anime to be added to the streaming giant catalog following its expansion on original international content.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Capcom on how Monster Hunter Stories 2 came to be, working with Switch

In an interview with Japanese site Gamer, Capcom opened up about the origins of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. When the game was revealed last year, it came as a bit of a surprise. The first entry wasn’t a massive blockbuster on the sales charts, and there hadn’t been any news about a possible continuation.