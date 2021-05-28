Video | Check out the first trailer for Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter
The UFC has released the first trailer for the return of The Ultimate Fighter as fans prepare for the 29th season of the show. The return of TUF has been a long time coming but finally, we’ve arrived at the new season with a brand new set of coaches and fighters. The divisions that’ll be featured are bantamweight and middleweight, with top 145-pounders Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega serving as the head coaches.www.bjpenn.com