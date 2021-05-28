Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

St. Pete finetunes proposed community benefits agreement

stpetecatalyst.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021 - St. Petersburg development officials have updated a draft community benefits agreement, after getting feedback from City Council members and community leaders. The CBA applies to certain public-private partnership projects and generally requires additional investment by a developer in the community. Development officials outlined about a dozen updates to the City Council's Health, Energy, Resiliency & Sustainability Committee Thursday including an exemption for historic preservation projects and clarification that the Tropicana Field site redevelopment cannot receive exemptions. There's also a financial hardship waiver for projects in some low-income areas and revised langaug regarding an advisory council. The committee voted 3-to-1 to send the draft to the full City Council for consideration. Council Vice Chair Gina Driscoll and Council members Brandi Gabbard and Darden Rice voted to advance the plan, while Council Chairman Ed Montanari voted no.

stpetecatalyst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Petersburg#City Council#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Here Are the Steps to Becoming Lawton’s Next Mayor or City Council Member

The Lawton, Fort Sill local elections for City Mayor and City Council Wards 1 and 2 will be taking place a little later this year on Tuesday, September 14th (09-14-21). In order to vote in the upcoming election you'll have to be registered to vote by the Friday, August 20th (08-20-21) deadline or you'll have to sit this one out. Make sure you're registered to vote and know which polling station you need to report to. But, what if you're wanting to run for office? Well the City of Lawton just posted a video that answers a lot of the questions you may have about becoming an elected public official and the steps you'll need to take to get there.
Politicsgranthshala.com

Saint John city council scraps ‘offensive’ neighbourhood name

An “outdated and offensive” name for a north-end neighborhood in St. John, NB will soon be replaced by the city council following a vote Monday night. The newly elected council voted unanimously to change the name of the neighborhood formerly known as Indiantown. The move came when the council began its meeting with the land approval for the first time.
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

City Council Holds Only Meeting Of June

The City of Estevan's council won't be holding meetings twice a month during the summer like they did in the previous months of the year. As such, they had an entire month's worth of business to attend to in just one meeting tonight, and they made the most of their time.
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

Here are St. Pete’s plans for affordable housing for the next year

The City of St. Petersburg has detailed the projects it plans to work on in the upcoming fiscal year to expand affordable housing, end homelessness and assist people living with HIV/AIDS. Among the projects are expanded programs to provide down payment and closing costs to help eligible households buy homes,...
Politicssccinsight.com

Council set to pass independent contractor regulations, despite stakeholder concerns (UPDATED)

Tomorrow afternoon the City Council will likely give final approval to a bill that requires the employers of independent contractors to provide pre-contract written disclosure of contract terms, and to make payments within certain timeframes, and to provide similar written disclosures accompanying payments. It sounds straightforward, but the devil is in the details and the Council is pushing this through despite the misgivings of the city’s own Office of Labor Standards (OLS) and Labor Standards Advisory Commission (LSAC).
Pinellas County, FLstpetecatalyst.com

‘Super citizen’ Beth Houghton changes lives, blazes trails in St. Pete

Beth Houghton has blazed a trail for women leaders in St. Petersburg, while leading programs that have changed lives for families and children throughout the community. Her accomplishments were recognized Thursday, when Mayor Rick Kriseman presented Houghton with the key to the city, an honor reserved for those who have had a tremendous impact in the community.
Pittsylvania County, VAFranklin News Post

TLAC looking for community input on no-wakesurfing zone proposal

The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is looking for public input before moving forward with plans to create no-wakesurfing zones at Smith Mountain Lake. The organization’s board voted unanimously on Tuesday to delay a decision until the community has had time to provide feedback. TLAC board member and Pittsylvania County Administrator...
Saint Petersburg, FLfloridapolitics.com

Copley Gerdes jumps into St. Pete City Council District 1 race

Gerdes is trying to turn District 1 into a family legacy. Copley Gerdes will run for St. Petersburg City Council, District 1, he announced Friday. Gerdes, the son of former District 1 representative Charlie Gerdes, is running to replace Robert Blackmon who is leaving office to run for Mayor. “I’ve...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Architect contract for Creekside Community Center proposed

The Harrison City Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Thursday immediately prior to standing committee meetings.City attorney Grant Ragland recently provided council members with a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Saint Petersburg, FLfloridapolitics.com

Tom Mullins raises $61K in May for St. Pete City Council race

That includes $50K in self-funding. St. Petersburg City Council candidate Tom Mullins has raised $61,140 since launching his bid to succeed Darden Rice in late May. That number includes $50,100 in self-funding from the candidate himself. Mullins, the fifth candidate to enter the race for the District 4 seat, has...
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Proposal to Finance the Mary C. Jenkins Community Center

Proposal to Finance the Mary C. Jenkins Community Center. The Brevard City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 21, 2021. The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building located at 95 West Main Street to consider the following:
Politicsstpetepartnership.org

St. Pete Downtown Partnership Supports Marina Redevelopment

The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership supports efforts to redevelop the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina. There is broad consensus about the need to reinvest and redevelop this signature feature of our downtown and we know this process has been in the works since 2017. As you know, the downtown waterfront is...
Courtland, MNKEYC

Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction

Authorities in Duluth say a teenage girl saved her family when their house caught fire. Remembering Paul Hedberg: Radio station founder, community advocate. Paul Hedberg played the roles of a father, a husband, a radio station founder and a prominent community advocate. Community. North Mankato community builds care packages for...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Darden Rice qualifies for St. Pete Mayor’s race

Rice is the first top-tier candidate to qualify. St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice became the first top-tier candidate to qualify for the city’s mayoral race Monday. Qualifying for the Mayor’s race and City Council contests began Thursday and runs through June 18 at 5 p.m. Only two other...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Details of Proposed SEEDA Agreement Presented to Council

City Attorney Brendon Kerns updated the Sheridan City Council Monday night on a proposed three year agreement with the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board, or SEEDA. According to the contract that was presented to the Council, the total amount the City would allocate to SEEDA annually is $150,000, which is offset by the City providing accounting services for the SEEDA in the amount of $24,000. The payment amount the City would make to SEEDA is $126,000 a year. Kerns said the Council doesn’t necessarily need to move forward with a three year agreement, but they do need to make a decision soon.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Parking agreements for Memorial Hall proposed

A lack of parking for Memorial Hall would be resolved with an agreement between the city and the Joplin Board of Education that would transfer parking lots in that area owned by the school district to the city. Two contracts for that purpose will be considered for first-round approval by...