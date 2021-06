Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel is calling on Congress to drop plans for a Jan. 6 commission and instead investigate claims of election fraud in the 2020 election. According to Mandel, lawmakers should create a new commission "to study the widespread election abuses and cheating during the 2020 election. And to ensure that the future elections in America are fair and secure. The 2020 election was a total mess riddled with fraud, cheating, and mismanagement. I believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump," he said in a phone interview with the Washington Examiner on Thursday.