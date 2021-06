Square Enix announced when the next games in the Life is Strange series will be released. The creators also showed how the power of empathy works in the new installment. The Square Enix presentation brought with it a handful of details about the Life is Strange series. Developers from Deck Nine discussed both the refreshed set of games from the series and its new installment: True Colors. The latter will make "empathy" a de facto gameplay mechanic, and Alex will have to use her supernatural talent to uncover the mysteries of the town of Haven Springs.