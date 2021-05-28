Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Usher Hosts And Performs At Star-Studded iHeartRadio Music Awards.

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the biggest names in entertainment came together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held Thursday night (May 27) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, hosted by Usher, was broadcast live on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The Weeknd, joined by...

Musicsouthgatv.com

CMT Music Awards 2021: How to watch and who’s performing

The CMT Music Awards are Wednesday night and it’s bound to keep us all entertained. The show, which will air live from Nashville, is hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and some of country’s biggest names are set to take the stage. Where to watch. You really won’t be...
Musicwtoc.com

Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs

NEW YORK (AP) — The CMT Music Awards are drunk on Little Big Town’s “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”. The music video for the country foursome’s hit song won the first award at Wednesday night’s show — duo/group video of the year. “This is awesome. First of all, we’re back and making...
MusicVulture

Watch Mickey Guyton, BRELAND, and Gladys Knight Perform at the CMT Music Awards

Gladys Knight graced the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, performing “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton and BRELAND. After Guyton and BRELAND performed “Cross Country” as a duet, Ms. Knight came out and sang the song of inclusion and tolerance. Guyton is an innovator in the country music space, blending elements of pop and R&B into her twang. This year, she became the first solo Black woman nominated for a country Grammy. Guyton has also spoken out publicly in favor of creating a safer country industry for people of color. When Morgan Wallen was caught saying the N-word in a video, Guyton tweeted “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled [but] this is unacceptable.” Guyton was nominated for multiple CMT Music Awards, including Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. She also presented Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, with the CMT Equal Play Award.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Ingrid Andress & JP Saxe Perform 'Like That' At CMT Music Awards

Ingrid Andress joined JP Saxe for a memorable performance on Wednesday (June 9) evening. The pair performed Saxe's song 'Like That' at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Fans of Saxe will know he was originally set to perform 'Line by Line' with Maren Morris. Just a few days before she was set to perform at the CMT Awards with Saxe, however, Morris announced she was no longer able to attend. “Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday,” the 'Girl' singer wrote on Instagram. “I know JP Saxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!”
Nashville, TNgranthshala.com

CMT Music Awards 2021 kicks off with Lady A, Chris Stapleton performances

The Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards are here. The star-studded event Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tenn. Beginning with the performance of Lady A. The trio was joined on stage by Carly Pearce and Lindsay L. l stepped in later Gabby Barrett bowed, citing “personal circumstances”. The cameras then took...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

iHeartMedia announces 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup

Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and more set to headline. iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena, and its Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 18th at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Pollstar Awards Laud Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Others as Touring Artists of the Decade

With almost no tours having been undertaken in the past year, the Pollstar Awards pivoted in two different directions for the 31st annual edition of the show held Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. One shift in focus was to deliver awards to the top touring artists of the last decade, instead of the year, in different genres. Another was to give out possibly one-time-only awards that were specific to 2020-21, but focus on artists and execs who were innovators, either in finding different ways to perform live or who made a difference philanthropically.
MusicThe Guardian

Diana Ross announces first new album in 15 years

Diana Ross is to return to music with her first album of original material in 22 years, and her first album of any kind since 2006. Written during lockdown, Thank You was made with a variety of contemporary pop producers including Jack Antonoff, who is known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.
MusicBillboard

What Was Your Favorite Performance at the 2021 CMT Music Awards? Vote!

The 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night might have been a celebration of country music, but the evening invited a whole mix of genres for its eclectic performances. After Mickey Guyton and Breland wrapped up their "Cross Country" collab, she and the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight delivered a rousing performance of Knight's 1969 hit "Friendship Train." Meanwhile, H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton took the stage together for a showstopping rendition of the R&B star's song "Hold On."
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Performs 'Down to One' at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

Luke Bryan turned on his epic charm at the 2021 CMT Music Awards performing his latest chart-topping single Down To One. The country superstar performed live from the rooftop of Nashville's Assembly Hall. The song, written by Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman, and Dallas Davidson, is Bryan's 26th consecutive number-one single, following What She Wants Tonight, Knocking Boots, and One Margarita.
CelebritiesPopculture

Maren Morris No Longer Performing During 2021 CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris announced on Monday that she will no longer be performing at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9, where she was scheduled to take the stage with JP Saxe for a performance of their recent collaboration, "Line By Line." The Grammy winner shared the news on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she will not be performing due to a scheduling issue.