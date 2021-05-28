Usher Hosts And Performs At Star-Studded iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gladys Knight graced the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, performing “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton and BRELAND. After Guyton and BRELAND performed “Cross Country” as a duet, Ms. Knight came out and sang the song of inclusion and tolerance. Guyton is an innovator in the country music space, blending elements of pop and R&B into her twang. This year, she became the first solo Black woman nominated for a country Grammy. Guyton has also spoken out publicly in favor of creating a safer country industry for people of color. When Morgan Wallen was caught saying the N-word in a video, Guyton tweeted “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled [but] this is unacceptable.” Guyton was nominated for multiple CMT Music Awards, including Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. She also presented Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, with the CMT Equal Play Award.