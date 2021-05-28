200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

It is so often that we see the accomplishments and future potential of younger people -there are various lists that celebrate the top people that are under 30 or under 40 years old in a multitude of industries that highlight the accomplishments of the young. These lists certainly are important as they represent those who will most likely shape the future of their chosen field as convention dictates those people over 60 have already accomplished everything that would significantly contribute to an industry, however, two female wine industry leaders are not only focusing on making some of the greatest Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines in the world, they could potentially help food insecurities in the U.S. by exploring the health benefits of consuming non-alcoholic Chardonnay pomace.